Trial (SWE) : Releases third and Final Single Taken off New Album

On April 7th, Swedish Heavy Metallers TRIAL (swe) will release their new album 'Motherless' worldwide via Metal Blade Records!



'Motherless' is one of the most original Heavy Metal albums in a long time. TRIAL (swe) have refined their sound and are one of the most non-conform acts you can find in today's Heavy Metal.



Check out the third and final single 'Juxtaposed', before 'Motherless' hits streets. Here you go:







You can still check out the 1st single 'Cold Comes The Night' as well as the lyric video (created by cover artist Costin Chioreanu) for the title track 'Motherless' at metalblade.com/trial - that's also the place where you should pre-order the album on either Digi-CD or vinyl.



'Motherless' track listing:

1. Motherless

2. In Empyrean Labour

3. Cold Comes The Night

4. Juxtaposed

5. Aligerous Architect

6. Birth

7. Embodiment

8. Rebirth



TRIAL (swe) formed in 2007 but it was not until 2010 when TRIAL wrote and recorded 'The Primordial Temple' (album, 2011), which became yet a stepping stone from where the band was to where they wanted to be. After earning acclaimed reviews for 'Malicious Arts' (EP, 2013) and especially 'Vessel' (album, 2015), TRIAL's popularity continued to grow, and it wasn't long before Metal Blade Records signed the band. With plans to re-invent themselves once again, 'Motherless' promises to be another step forward in their career.



TRIAL (swe) is:

Linus Johansson - Vocals

Alexander Ellström - Guitars

Andreas Johnsson - Guitars

Andréas Olsson - Bass

Martin Svensson - Drums



https://www.facebook.com/TrialHeavyMetal

http://www.instagram.com/trialheavymetal

http://trialheavymetal.storenvy.com



Source : http://www.metalblade.com/europe/de/

