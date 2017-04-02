NEWS Excommunion : To Release Thronosis on Dark Descent Records Sunday 02 April 2017 - 12:40:22 by Hellsheimer



As the world crumbles beneath our feet, a slumbering beast awakens to feast on the weak. That beast is Excommunion. The band will break a years-long silence with the upcoming release of Thronosis.



Fifteen years after their sonic blitzkrieg that was their debut album "Superion," Colorado born Excommunion triumphantly return with Thronosis. Christbutcher and Kyle Spanswick once again form the backbone for this relentless return.



The band comments:



"In death we are born again, to rise once more with new form, beneath the Shadow of the Logos. Old doctrines are cast into the abyss and old flesh flensed and given to the flames of pyres. Let only the old name remain as our epithet. Let all else burn and fall from this new and glorious form within the paradoxical light of a greater heresy. In death, Excommunion arises once more..."



The album was recorded, mixed and mastered at Flatline Audio by Dave Otero and Excommunion. Cover art by Lauri Laaksonen (Desolate Shrine).



Track listing:

1. Twilight of Eschaton

2. Nemesis

3. World Crucifier

4. Blessed is the Epoch of Darkness and Strife



Dark Descent Records will release Thronosis on May 12.



Christbutcher - Vocals

Kyle Spanswick - Guitars, Bass, Lyrics

Gordon Koch - Drums



www.facebook.com/Excommunion

www.darkdescentrecords.com

darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com

www.facebook.com/DarkDescentRecords



