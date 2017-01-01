NEWS Grá : Unleash Official Video for ''Ramsvarta Tankar'' Today at 08:45:02 by Hellsheimer







Swedish Black Metal Horde Grá celebrate today's Carnal Records release of new single Ramsvarta Tankar with the official video for the title track.







Grá moves on from their previously Charon-themed releases and gives birth to a new era. New single Ramsvarta Tankar is out today on Carnal Records. It is a new beginning and shows the band's ability to develop and increase in force as the world is heading towards the end. The single also includes a cover of Lord Belial's "Osculum Obscenum."



Together with the new single comes a new and improved line-up. Heljarmadr, Dimman and Maugrim are now joined by Natt (ex-Horde of Hel, ex-Dark Funeral, ex-Withershin) on guitars and Vediger (ex-Diabolic Lust, ex-Symphony of Malice) on bass. A new night is born, darker than the night before.



Tracklist:

1. Ramsvarta Tankar

2. Osculum Obscenum (Lord Belial cover)







Grá was founded in 2010 by Heljarmadr (Dark Funeral, Cursed 13, ex-Domgård) and Dimman (Spazmosity, Cursed 13, When Nothing Remains) and have since released two albums, two EPs, a digital single, several videos and have a reputation as a fierce and breathtaking live band. The name Grá comes from a mixture of the Icelandic "grár" and the Swedish "grå", simply meaning "gray."



Line-up:

Heljarmadr - Vocals

Dimman - Drums

Maugrim - Guitars

Natt - Guitars

Vediger - BassDiscography:

Grá - Helfärd EP (2010 SonicDeath Armageddon Records)

Grá - Grá CD (2011 Unexploded Records)

Grá - Necrology of the Witch EP (2013 Unexploded Records)

Grá - Where Shadows Dwell DIGITAL SINGLE (2014 Unexploded Records)

Grá - Split w Gnosis of the Witch 7" SINGLE (2015 Iron Bonehead Productions)

Grá - Ending CD/LP (2015 Unexploded Records)

Grá - Ramsvarta Tankar CDSINGLE (2017 Carnal Records)



http://www.grahorde.com/

https://www.facebook.com/graofficial/

http://www.youtube.com/grahorde

http://open.spotify.com/artist/5c81a4MM3sIm2XxsI2bSCR

http://grahorde.bandcamp.com/

www.carnalrecords.com/

www.facebook.com/Carnalrecords.sweden/



Source : https://www.facebook.com/clawhammerpr/?fref=ts

Tags : Grá, Black Metal, Album release, New track available, Video



