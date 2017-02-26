NEWS Vain : New Studio Album Sunday 26 February 2017 - 16:41:17 by Hellsheimer



VAIN return with their new studio album, Rolling With The Punches, a follow up to the 2011 critically acclaimed Enough Rope. Rolling With The Punches, which was launched via a Pledge Music campaign, will officially be released worldwide on Friday, 17th March 2017. Get ready for ripping guitars, haunting vocals and phenomenal songs!







The track listing for “Rolling With The Punches” will run as follows:



CD version

01 - Rolling With The Punches

02 - Deliver The Passion

03 - Long Gone

04 - Dark City

05 - Bury Some Pain

06 - It’s a Long Goodbye

07 - Inside Out

08 - Don’t Let It Happen To You

09 - Sacrifice

10 - Show Your Love



Pre-order the CD and Vinyl here:

https://musicbuymail.com/en/shop/cd/vain-rolling-with-the-punches-cd

https://musicbuymail.com/en/shop/cd/vain-rolling-with-the-punches-lp



All pre-orders receive a free VAIN A2 poster!



VAIN also have the upcoming tour dates confirmed:

March 10 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

March 11 - Paunchy Cats - Lichtenfels, Germany (with AUTOGRAPH)

July 14 - Bang Your Head Festival - Balingen, Germany

August 26 - Hair Metal Heaven Festival - Hull, UK

September 2 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Sheffield, UK



More shows to be announced soon…



Make sure to also follow Vain on Facebook here as the band will be announcing plans for the release of their albums No Respect, Move On It, Fade, In From Out Of Nowhere, On The Line, All Those Strangers and Enough Rope on vinyl.



Source : https://www.facebook.com/VAIN-290821814311015/

