NEWS Mortiis : Artwork and Tracklist Saturday 18 February 2017 - 09:01:30 by Hellsheimer



OSLO – Mortiis has revealed further details on the complete packaging of the upcoming The Great Corrupter release, available worldwide on April 21 via Omnipresence Prodcution.



'The Great Corrupter' is a collection of previously unreleased tracks, as well as deconstructed and “corrupted” versions of songs from last year’s the The Great Deceiver by some of the most well-known names in genres spanning Industrial Rock to Deep Experimental Ambient, including the likes of .Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, PIG. The previously unreleased material comes from some of the original recording sessions featuring Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails).



“I went pretty crazy on this one and reached out to so many awesome artists, from people I knew, to people I happened to come across on YouTube and whose material I liked” says Mortiis, adding ”As each reworked track came in, I got more and more excited, and I just kept reaching out to people asking if they´d be interested in being part of the project. I guess I got hooked on the high that it gives, to hear your music twisted and mutilated in any conceivable way”.



“The Great Corrupter' track listing:

1. The Great Leap (Godflesh - Extended Version)

2. Doppelganger (Die Krupps - Extended Version)

3. Hard to Believe Chris Vrenna - Extended Version)

4. Too Little Too Late (PIG)

5. Road to Ruin (Prurient - Extended Version)

6. Sins of Mine (Apoptygma Berzerk - Extended Version)

7. The Seed of Greed (John Fryer - Extended Version)

8. Scalding the Burnt (FLESH)

9. Road to Ruin (Axegrinder)

10. Hard to Believe (Rhys Fulber - Extended Version)



Chris Vrenna Studio Mixes:

11. The Shining Lamp of God

12. Demons Are Back

13. The Ugly Truth

14. Doppelganger

15. The Great Deceiver

16. The Ugly Truth (Je$us Loves Amerika)

17. The Great Leap (Le Prince Harry)

19. Bleed Like You (Manes)

20. Too little too Late (Output/Electronics by Ole-Espen Kristiansen)

21. Sins of Mine (Katscan)

22. Hard to Believe (In Slaughter Natives)

23. Feed the Greed (Cease2Xist)

24. Demons are Back (Technomancer Feat. Angst Pop)

26. Sins of Mine (Raison D´Etre)

27. Doppelganger (Wumpscut)

28. Geisteskrank

29. Road to Ruin (Deutsch Nepal)

30. Bleed Like You (Merzbow)



The Great Corrupter will be available in digital, cd and vinyl format, presale will commence soon.



The visual presentation of each format is equally remarkable, with each format presented as its own art package with collectible artwork.



The vinyl will be limited to 500 copies in five different vinyl colors, all limited to 100 copies each, with a unique center-opening gatefold. Four vinyl colors will come with it´s own exclusive poster, only available with that specific color, and one with a large woven patch.



The CD version will be made up of eight-panel, DVD sized Digipak, containing a 24-page booklet of exclusive photos. The two-CD set will also include additional remixes exclusive to the deluxe CD package. This package will include download cards for three previously unreleased uncensored videos. This deluxe version will also be limited to 500, after which the CD will be available in a less elaborate standard format. The CD version will also be available digitally.



The mastermind comments: “The LP has completely different art from the CD. I always liked the idea of creating variations of the same thing. We were able to license a couple of awesome Hieronymus Bosch paintings for that one. The CD is a homage to an age of film long gone by. One of my personal favorites. If you do some research, I am sure you will figure it out.”



Ahead of the release of the ‘The Great Corrupter’ remix album in April, Mortiis will embark on a UK co-headline run this March with PIG, aka industrial pioneer Raymond Watts.



MORTIIS/PIG 'Swine & Punishment' UK TOUR

10 March Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

11 March Glasgow - Ivory Blacks

12 March Newcastle - Think Tank

13 March York - Fibbers

14 March Sheffield - Plug

15 March Manchester - Ruby Lounge

16 March Bristol - Fleece

17 March Norwich - Epic Studios

18 March London - Garage



Tickets are on sale now at:

https://www.stargreen.com



Newcastle Show tickets are on sale at:

http://www.seetickets.com/event/mortiis-pig/think-tank-/1062433



The band recently revealed a first taster from the forthcoming album in form of a double single which contains a reworked version of ‘Doppelganger’ by Die Krupps and a Leæther Strip remix of ‘The Shining Lamp Of God’.



Check out the tracks The Die Krupps & Leætherstrip Mixes by Mortiis



http://www.mortiis.com

http://www.facebook.com/officialmortiis

http://twitter.com/Mortiis







LP cover







CD cover



Source : http://www.neeceeagency.com/

Tags : Mortiis, Gothic Metal, Album release



0 Comment



Add a comment Mortiis

Indus Gothic

Norway







Spirit of Metal Webzine © 2003-2017 ‘metal beat.’ Contact - Links

Follow us :



