Magnet : New video available; Debut album out now on Soulseller Records
Saturday 28 January 2017 - 18:50:29 by Hellsheimer

To celebrate the release of their debut "Feel The Fire", Italian rockers MAGNET proudly present a video clip for the album’s title track.

Plunge into their magical mixture of high energy 70's Blues and Rock’n’Roll here:



MAGNET was founded in the first half of 2016, led by the bassist of Psychedelic Witchcraft, Riccardo Giuffrè, who is taking over guitars and vocals here. "Feel The Fire" is released and available now via Soulseller Records on Digipack-CD, limited Gatefold-LP and in digital formats. Another song, "Buried Alive With Thee", is streaming at this location: https://youtu.be/05kglXdQZzM

Tracklist:
1. Buried Alive With Thee
2. Ouroboros
3. Light
4. Little Moon
5. Drive Me Crazy
6. Feel Your Fire
7. Satan’s Daughter
8. Magnet Caravan

https://www.facebook.com/magnet70
http://www.soulsellerrecords.com

Source : http://www.sureshotworx.de/


Tags : Album release, New track available, Video

