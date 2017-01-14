NEWS Goodbye, Kings : New Single Saturday 14 January 2017 - 13:25:15 by Hellsheimer



Italian Post Rockers Goodbye, Kings release new single from their critically acclaimed new album “Vento”.



The song “12 Horses” is available here:







The band says: “12 Horses are the so-called "Horses Of The Wind" in the ancient Greek culture and myth. They were able to pass over the corn without breaking any of the spikes and even to ride on the waters. They were generated from Boreas, the purple-winged god of the North wind.”



“Vento” has been released by ARGONAUTA Records in November 2016, a masterwork highly recommended for fans of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tortoise, Anathema and Neurosis, and it’s available here:



CD: http://bit.ly/2feSQHw

DIGITAL: http://apple.co/2jHTjVE



INFO: https://www.facebook.com/goodbyekings



Source : http://www.neeceeagency.com/

Tags : New track available, Video



0 Comment



Add a comment