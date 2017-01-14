NEWS Mars Era : Full Album Stream Saturday 14 January 2017 - 13:10:31 by Hellsheimer



The new album by Italian Stoner Desert Rockers Mars Era is streaming in full :







Started with a classic “stoner” set up, the four musicians combine now psychedelic parts with heavy and Stoner influences. Inspired both by American progressive and alternative metal scene and the so called “Desert” Stoner Rock, their music involves themes and landscapes typical of the 70’s space rock music.



MARS ERA will be released in CD/DD by Argonauta Records and available from January 23rd, 2017.



Orders run here:

CD: http://bit.ly/2geE3gw

DIGITAL: http://apple.co/2iFflqP



Info: www.argonautarecords.com - www.facebook.com/mars.era.live



