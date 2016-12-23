PORTAL : SPIRIT OF METAL | SPIRIT OF ROCK           English
login :
Subscribing   Pass lost ?   

                       
Browse List: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Browse by Genre  
NEWS
Aeternitas (GER) : Post Second Acoustic Video
Friday 23 December 2016 - 19:49:15 by Hellsheimer

A few weeks ago, AETERNITAS posted the acoustic version of their song "House Of Usher".



Now the second and final video recorded at the band's acoustic session is available too. Enjoy the acoustic version "Open Your Eyes" here:



The video features Jenny Sanden, who was acting in the live video of the band's "Rappacinis Tochter" album.



Source : http://www.carrycoal.de/


Tags : Aeternitas (GER), Symphonic Metal, New track available, Video

0 Comment

  •   Add a comment
    • Aeternitas (GER)

    Symphonic Metal
    Germany



    Spirit of Metal Webzine © 2003-2016 ‘Think. Feel. metal.’ Contact - Links
    Follow us :