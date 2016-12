NEWS October Tide : New Song Online and Tour Announcement Monday 19 December 2016 - 19:34:58 by Hellsheimer





OCTOBER TIDE premiere a music video for the song "Reckless Abandon", taken from their latest album "Winged Waltz". The video was directed by Bloudengaztia Wolfgang at Dronicon Films. It can be watched at this link:









OCTOBER TIDE will embark on a tour of Finland in March 2017. The band will also make an appearance at Maryland Deathfest (USA) and Karmøygeddon Metal Festival (Norway) in May.



"Nursed By Finland Tour":



01.03 2017 FIN - Tampere - Klubi



02.03 2017 FIN - Helsinki - On the Rocks



03.03 2017 FIN - Järvenpää - Blackpool



04.03 2017 FIN - Jyväskylä - Katse

www.facebook.com/events/142823226199158/





04.05 2017 NOR - Karmøy- Karmøygeddon Metal Festival

www.facebook.com/events/555322874639103/





26.05 2017 USA - Baltimore (MD) - Maryland Deathfest

www.facebook.com/events/511956725671890/





The band's latest album "Winged Waltz" was released in April via Agonia Records on a variety of formats, including: a digipack CD, LP in two different colours and digital. The successor to "Tunnel Of No Light" (2013) was mixed and mastered in Wing Studios (Demonical, Centinex, Diabolical) in Sweden and produced by Sverker Widgren.



Alexander Högbom (vocals) commented on "Winged Waltz": "This is undoubtedly the best and most emotionally charged material





Formed in 1995 by Katatonia members Jonas Renkse and Fred Norrman, OCTOBER TIDE spawned two now-cult releases, "Rain Without End" (1997) and "Grey Dawn" (1999), before going on hiatus for over eleven years. Reunited in 2009, the Swedes continue to push their vision of melodic death/doom metal to the next level.



