PORTAL : SPIRIT OF METAL | SPIRIT OF ROCK           English
login :
Subscribing   Pass lost ?   

                       
Browse List: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Browse by Genre  
NEWS
October Tide : New Song Online and Tour Announcement
Monday 19 December 2016 - 19:34:58 by Hellsheimer


Swedish melancholic death doomers OCTOBER TIDE premiere a music video for the song "Reckless Abandon", taken from their latest album "Winged Waltz". The video was directed by Bloudengaztia Wolfgang at Dronicon Films. It can be watched at this link:

 


OCTOBER TIDE will embark on a tour of Finland in March 2017. The band will also make an appearance at Maryland Deathfest (USA) and Karmøygeddon Metal Festival (Norway) in May.

"Nursed By Finland Tour":

01.03 2017 FIN - Tampere - Klubi

02.03 2017 FIN - Helsinki - On the Rocks

03.03 2017 FIN - Järvenpää - Blackpool

04.03 2017 FIN - Jyväskylä - Katse
www.facebook.com/events/142823226199158/


04.05 2017 NOR - Karmøy- Karmøygeddon Metal Festival
www.facebook.com/events/555322874639103/


26.05 2017 USA - Baltimore (MD) - Maryland Deathfest
www.facebook.com/events/511956725671890/


The band's latest album "Winged Waltz" was released in April via Agonia Records on a variety of formats, including: a digipack CD, LP in two different colours and digital. The successor to "Tunnel Of No Light" (2013) was mixed and mastered in Wing Studios (Demonical, Centinex, Diabolical) in Sweden and produced by Sverker Widgren.

Alexander Högbom (vocals) commented on "Winged Waltz""This is undoubtedly the best and most emotionally charged material October Tide has created, in my opinion. I know how much hard work Fredrik (guitars) has put into making this album and you can really feel the thought behind it all. I almost injured myself physically and was close to pass out a couple of times during the recording of the vocals. I gave it all to match the intense music and those powerful lyrics and I'm very happy with the result".


Formed in 1995 by Katatonia members Jonas Renkse and Fred Norrman, OCTOBER TIDE spawned two now-cult releases, "Rain Without End" (1997) and "Grey Dawn" (1999), before going on hiatus for over eleven years. Reunited in 2009, the Swedes continue to push their vision of melodic death/doom metal to the next level.

OCTOBER TIDE on-line:
https://www.facebook.com/octobertideband
http://www.octobertide.net/

Agonia Records:

Website: http://agoniarecords.com

Webshop: http://tinyurl.com/agoniashop

Facebook: https://facebook.com/agoniarecords

Twitter: https://twitter.com/agoniarecords

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/agoniarecords

Bandcamp: https://agoniarecords.bandcamp.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/agoniarecordsofficial

YouTube: http://youtube.com/AgoniaRec



Source : http://agoniarecords.com

Tags : October Tide, Doom Metal, Tour dates announcement, New track available, Video

0 Comment

  •   Add a comment
    • October Tide

    Death Doom
    Sweden



    Spirit of Metal Webzine © 2003-2016 ‘metal beat.’ Contact - Links
    Follow us :