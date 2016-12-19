October Tide : New Song Online and Tour Announcement

Swedish melancholic death doomers OCTOBER TIDE
premiere a music video for the song "Reckless Abandon"
, taken from their latest album "Winged Waltz"
. The video was directed by Bloudengaztia Wolfgang
at Dronicon Films
. It can be watched at this link:
OCTOBER TIDE
will embark on a tour of Finland in March 2017. The band will also make an appearance at Maryland Deathfest
(USA) and Karmøygeddon Metal Festival
(Norway) in May. "Nursed By Finland Tour"
:
01.03 2017 FIN - Tampere - Klubi
02.03 2017 FIN - Helsinki - On the Rocks
03.03 2017 FIN - Järvenpää - Blackpool
04.03 2017 FIN - Jyväskylä - Katse www.facebook.com/events/142823226199158/
04.05 2017 NOR - Karmøy- Karmøygeddon Metal Festival www.facebook.com/events/555322874639103/
26.05 2017 USA - Baltimore (MD) - Maryland Deathfest www.facebook.com/events/511956725671890/
The band's latest album "Winged Waltz"
was released in April via Agonia Records
on a variety of formats, including: a digipack CD
, LP
in two different colours and digital
. The successor to "Tunnel Of No Light"
(2013) was mixed and mastered in Wing Studios
(Demonical
, Centinex
, Diabolical
) in Sweden and produced by Sverker Widgren
. Alexander Högbom
(vocals) commented on "Winged Waltz"
: "This is undoubtedly the best and most emotionally charged material October Tide has created, in my opinion. I know how much hard work Fredrik (guitars) has put into making this album and you can really feel the thought behind it all. I almost injured myself physically and was close to pass out a couple of times during the recording of the vocals. I gave it all to match the intense music and those powerful lyrics and I'm very happy with the result".
Formed in 1995 by Katatonia
members Jonas Renkse
and Fred Norrman
, OCTOBER TIDE
spawned two now-cult releases, "Rain Without End"
(1997) and "Grey Dawn"
(1999), before going on hiatus for over eleven years. Reunited in 2009, the Swedes continue to push their vision of melodic death/doom metal to the next level. OCTOBER TIDE
on-line: https://www.facebook.com/octobertideband http://www.octobertide.net/ Agonia Records:
Website: http://agoniarecords.com
Webshop: http://tinyurl.com/agoniashop
Facebook: https://facebook.com/agoniarecords
Twitter: https://twitter.com/agoniarecords
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/agoniarecords
Bandcamp: https://agoniarecords.bandcamp.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/agoniarecordsofficial
YouTube: http://youtube.com/AgoniaRec