Mars Era : Cover Artwork, Tracklist and First Single

Italian Stoner Rockers MARS ERA reveal cover artwork, tracklist and first single of their new album “Dharmanaut”, a huge blend of Desert Rock and Prog Alternative Metal sonorities.



DHARMANAUT is a concept work based on dialogues of two main characters, symbolizing the Ying and Yang. Chapter after chapter, song after song, the story develops like a cinematographic experience made of metaphysical and transcendental atmospheres.



The song REVOLUTION is available here:





MARS ERA “Dharmanaut” will be released in CD/DD by Argonauta Records on January 23rd, 2017.



Preorders “SAVE 20%” are available at this address: http://bit.ly/2geE3gw



Tracklist:

1. Enemy Was a Friend of Mine

2. Emprisoned

3. The Leap

4. Revolution

5. Red Eclipse

6. Licancabur

7. Desolate Wasteland



