NEWS
Mars Era : Cover Artwork, Tracklist and First Single
Saturday 03 December 2016 - 15:15:18 by Hellsheimer



Italian Stoner Rockers MARS ERA reveal cover artwork, tracklist and first single of their new album “Dharmanaut”, a huge blend of Desert Rock and Prog Alternative Metal sonorities.

DHARMANAUT is a concept work based on dialogues of two main characters, symbolizing the Ying and Yang. Chapter after chapter, song after song, the story develops like a cinematographic experience made of metaphysical and transcendental atmospheres.
 
The song REVOLUTION is available here:

MARS ERA “Dharmanaut” will be released in CD/DD by Argonauta Records on January 23rd, 2017.

Preorders “SAVE 20%” are available at this address: http://bit.ly/2geE3gw

Tracklist:
1. Enemy Was a Friend of Mine
2. Emprisoned
3. The Leap
4. Revolution
5. Red Eclipse
6. Licancabur
7. Desolate Wasteland

Source : http://www.neeceeagency.com/


Tags : Album release, New track available, Video

0 Comment

  •   Add a comment



