Band's list Dark Ambient Xerxes The Dark Transmutation
Album, Released date : 29 November 2016 - Kalpamantra / Cvlminis
Style: Dark Ambient
Tracklist
1. Prima Materia
2. Insomare
3. Limbo (MMVIII)
4. Tabula Smaragdina
5. Cold Sanctum
6. Xtraterrestrial
Bonustrack
7. Aeon

Review
20 / 20
    darkaryanmoon, Friday 14 April 2017 Talk to your friends  
Transmutation is a nocturnal, deep, quiet and ominous blackened ambient release which definitely figures among the most accomplished ones published by Kalpamantra in terms of lugubrious dark drone industrialism.
Mohamad Reza (Morego Dimmer) is a skilled sound designer working under various monikers and exploring a wide spectrum of electronic music, from chill-out to space ambient, cosmic synth music and monolithic dark drone. Mohamad is coming from Iran, a country which has shown a growing interest to contemplative electronic music since a few years notably with the now acclaimed Alphaxone by Mehdi Saleh.

Xerxes The Dark is stated as a dark ambient project and Transmutation appears to be their fifth digital release published by Kalpamantra. This album stands in the continuity of the most abstract, cerebral and creepy soundtrack releases offered in the dark ambient universe: Kerovnian, RAAN, Amon, Cities last broadcast et al. In itself the music admits a large amount of subterranean and cavernous drone textures, doomscaping and dark thrilling ambiences. A really nice and convincing isolationist atmosphere prevails along the album. Transmutation is a nocturnal, deep, quiet and ominous blackened ambient release which definitely figures among the most accomplished ones published by Kalpamantra in terms of lugubrious dark drone industrialism, I’m notably thinking of Abandoned Asylum.

Up to now Transmutation is certainly the most recommended effort by Xerxes The Dark, a catchy cinematic album.




