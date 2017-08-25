RATING : RATING : 17/20 You must be logged to rate this album Tracklist 1. Vendetta 05:51 2. Clashing Iron 03:27 3. Triumph of the Guillotine 04:01 4. Electric Ecstasy 04:20 5. Adrian's Cradle 05:33 6. (This Night Belongs) to the Dead 04:19 7. Paraphiliac 05:14 8. Cry for Death 05:45 Total playing time: 38:30