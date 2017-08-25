PORTAL : SPIRIT OF METAL | SPIRIT OF ROCK           English
Band's list Speed Metal Vulture (GER) The Guillotine
Album, Released date : 25 August 2017 - High Roller Records
Style: Speed Metal

Tracklist
1.
 Vendetta		 05:51
2.
 Clashing Iron		 03:27
3.
 Triumph of the Guillotine		 04:01
4.
 Electric Ecstasy		 04:20
5.
 Adrian's Cradle		 05:33
6.
 (This Night Belongs) to the Dead		 04:19
7.
 Paraphiliac		 05:14
8.
 Cry for Death		 05:45

Total playing time: 38:30


Review
17 / 20
    winterdemon, Tuesday 29 August 2017 Talk to your friends  
German speed attack

The Guillotine is the first release from the in 2015 formed german speed/thrash metal band Vulture. Vulture was formed by band member from bands like Bulldozing Bastard, Wifebeater and other famous underground speed bands from germany. I couldn't wait the day until they released their first record after their first demo Victim to the Blade came out in 2016. Vuture looks really like a typicl speed metal band from the early eightes in a chains and leather style just like Judas Priest did it back in their most famous era.

Well The Guillotine includes 8 fast speed songs and everyone of it got his special sound in his own way. The first track of the first full-length album is called Vededtta and start with a classical piano intro and turns into a extreme fast speed metal war machine and by the way i have to say, L. Steeler has got this amazing high voice but L. Steeler can even sing with a deep and rough voice like he did it by Bulldozing Bastard before. I also like in this song the slowed down part in the middle, it gives you time for a little break in this fast and heavy speed metal massacre.

My Absolutley favourite track on The Guillotine is Electric Ecstasy. A very in the slow speed sector song but also very simple with good written lyrics about the danger of druge abuse. This first full-length long Album was released by the in 2004 founded german lable High Roller Records and my impression about Hig Roller Records is, that this Guys got a right feeling about the real good undeground stuff. So this is The Guillotine the first record from Vulture and I hope it's not the last but, let us wait and see how it developed in the next months. At last I say when you a are a fan of old classic speed metal then you have to go out and buy this Album. I am sure you like it.




