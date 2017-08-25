The Guillotine
is the first release from the in 2015 formed german speed/thrash metal band Vulture
. Vulture
was formed by band member from bands like Bulldozing Bastard
, Wifebeater and other famous underground speed bands from germany. I couldn't wait the day until they released their first record after their first demo Victim to the Blade
came out in 2016. Vuture looks really like a typicl speed metal band from the early eightes in a chains and leather style just like Judas Priest
did it back in their most famous era.
Well The Guillotine
includes 8 fast speed songs and everyone of it got his special sound in his own way. The first track of the first full-length album is called Vededtta and start with a classical piano intro and turns into a extreme fast speed metal war machine and by the way i have to say, L. Steeler
has got this amazing high voice but L. Steeler
can even sing with a deep and rough voice like he did it by Bulldozing Bastard
before. I also like in this song the slowed down part in the middle, it gives you time for a little break in this fast and heavy speed metal massacre.
My Absolutley favourite track on The Guillotine
is Electric Ecstasy. A very in the slow speed sector song but also very simple with good written lyrics about the danger of druge abuse. This first full-length long Album was released by the in 2004 founded german lable High Roller Records and my impression about Hig Roller Records is, that this Guys got a right feeling about the real good undeground stuff. So this is The Guillotine
the first record from Vulture
and I hope it's not the last but, let us wait and see how it developed in the next months. At last I say when you a are a fan of old classic speed metal then you have to go out and buy this Album. I am sure you like it.