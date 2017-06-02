RATING : RATING : 16/20 You must be logged to rate this album Tracklist 1. Pay to Pray 2. Arena of the True Lies 3. Don't Bullshit Us! 4. One Foot in the Grave 5. Syrian Nightmare 6. Northern Crown (Lament of the Undead King) 7. Lock`Em Up! 8. The Evil That Men Display 9. Secret Order 1516 10. Sole Grinder