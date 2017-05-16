15 / 20 winterdemon , Saturday 24 June 2017 Is this the era of modernity ?





So finally here it is Nargaroth 's eighth full-length album called "Era of Threnody " and I am a little bit surprised there are no german tracks on it. At the last album releases Ash always put german songs on the albums. Ash shows us with the ten tracks his modern style of black metal now in that time the new songs are very influenced by the new wave of black metal sound in a progressive and othodox way. But i have to say I am not a huge fan of that new style of black metal maybe I am to old for this new art of black metal but it's not everything bad. Ash got made it to mix his old typical Nargaroth sound with this new way of orthodox and progressive black metal. The druming was recorded in Wienerwald in Austria and mix and mastering in Sonic Fortress Studio (Vienna, Austria) also composed Ash the songs during the years 2014 until 2016. Now in 2017 Nargaroth still kept the melodramatic songwriting that we are all or that so many of us fans do still esteem and I guess there will nothing change in the future.The first track on the Album called " Dawn of Epiphany", the intro start sensitive and peaceful and the longer the song last, even more it gets louder and stronger. In the same melodic style is also the fourt track "...as Orphans Drifting in a Desert Night " one of my favourite tracks on this new Nargaroth release. the Tracks are all very long except "Love is a dog from Hell " and I have to say this is one of those tracks that shows us again Kanwulf has not lost his way too compose this short and hateful tone. This almost three minutes long track reminds me a bit at the cover version of the czech black metal band Root with the song "Pisen Pro Satana".Well at last I must say Nargaroth 's new ful-length album since 6 years is a intensive mixture of musical emotions and feelings. "Era of Threnody " is a good and clear production but it's not perfect because I miss this typical german lyrics that I hoped to hear and see. Overall a fine release and maybe we can hear some tracks of "Era of Threnody " in the live version.







