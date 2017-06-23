RATING SOM : RATING SOM : 15/20 All rates : 16/20 You must be logged to rate this album Tracklist 1. Breathe Grease 01:50 2. Enjoy the Night 00:49 3. Dingy Situations 01:40 4. Shrednecks 02:17 5. Poison the Preacher 02:02 6. Bourbon Discipline 02:32 7. Parole Violators 02:30 8. Slime and Punishment Listen 02:23 9. Amateur Sketch 01:46 10. Excessive Celebration 01:30 11. Low Tolerance 02:22 12. Under The Waste Command 01:51 13. Death Proof 02:52 14. Think Fast 02:31 Total playing time: 28:55