RATING SOM : 16/20 All rates : 17/20

Tracklist
1. Reconquering the Throne 04:13
2. The Patriarch 00:52
3. Violent Revolution 04:55
4. All of the Same Blood (Unity) 06:12
5. Servant in Heaven / King in Hell 05:09
6. Second Awakening 04:48
7. Ghetto War 05:05
8. Replicas of Life 07:34
9. Slave Machinery 03:58
10. Bitter Sweet Revenge 05:25
11. Mind of Fire 03:57
12. System Decay 04:34
Total playing time 56:42