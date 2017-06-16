12 / 20 Fonghuet , Tuesday 20 June 2017 It is aimed at a category of fans more open to linearity and all that the group offers



After several announcements on Facebook and unveiling of songs that did not announce anything extraordinary, their album is finally out and it is time to look at its value.

The anxiety that some fans shared in listening to the unveiled tracks is unfortunately true throughout the album.

The lyrics are for the most part fairly simple writing and ordinary vocal melodies. Stu's high pitch however is still superb, varied and judiciously placed at strategic locations in the pieces. The vocals are nevertheless very well worked, the vocal lines trying to be the least homogeneous between the pieces to ensure a greater richness in the album. It is only the musical and vocal structure that weakens the work done.

Unlike the bass which has always been a support sound in the band, the drums have always distinguished themselves by interesting compositions, except on this album where it seems to have lost its signature to the detriment of its only mission which is to support singing and guitars.

As for the guitars, the solos are not out of the ordinary, but are placed in the right places to enhance the pieces. The music lines of Jon Schaffer, meanwhile, are bland. We are entitled to a typical Jon, but Jon without spark of creativity and seems to have chosen the law of least effort.

As you can imagine, I found the album flat, without real surprise and with a real lack of vision.

however has some positives aspects! To start with the cover that represents the burning sound of the album. It is very well mixed, no instrument tramples its neighbor. It is well dosed between energetic and mid-tempo.



To conclude, I will say that the album proves still not to be tempted with pre ordering albums. This album has some good points that will set fire in live. However, the album as a whole remains flat and boring. It is aimed at a category of fans more open to linearity and all that the group offers. For the other category that demands a constant awakening and which is at the same time more demanding, take the time to listen to it before buying.

