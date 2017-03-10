RATING SOM : RATING SOM : 17/20 All rates : 16/20 You must be logged to rate this album Tracklist 1. F.P.C. 2. Hang 'em High 3. Dogmaniacal 4. Intention to Deceive 5. Ingsoc 6. Masterplan 7. Peace Is in Pieces 8. Claiming Certainty 9. Wake Up 10. Circling the Drain Bonustracks (Digipak Edition) 11. String Break 12. Slaughtered (Pantera Cover) Bonustracks (Vinyl Edition) 11. String Break 12. Slaughtered (Pantera Cover) 13. Cleaiming Certainty (Live)