Tracklist 1. Trying Times 2. Jesus Wept 3. Cold Winter Sun 4. Died in My Sleep 5. Half As Dead 6. Cold Blood 7. One Step Behind 8. Raining Down 9. The End 10. One Less 11. Patience 12. Slight the Odds Bonustrack (Deluxe Edition) 13. A Fear I Used to Know 14. Savage