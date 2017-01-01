Germany’s Bulldozing Bastard
, the self-described practitioners of “bastard metal”, formed in 2012
. Their debut full length, Bulldozing the Vatican
, was released in 2013 through the appropriately named Go Fuck Yourself Productions. The band’s sophomore album, Under the Ram
, comes in 2015 through the traditional heavy metal label High Roller Records. Bulldozing Bastard
’s lineup currently consists of Genözider on vocals and bass and Irön Kommander on vocals, guitars and drums (although they use the cleverly named Barrage Beast
to drum at gigs).
Bulldozing Bastard
plays a bastardizing blend of rocking speed metal and rangy black metal, not too far removed from the sound of Midnight, Gehennah
or fellow High Roller label mates Bunker 66. Under the Ram
brings that classic raw sound of early Venom
and Motörhead and merges it with dirty, blackened vocals and some punk rock aesthetic. Catchy as hell guitar riffs, thundering fret walking bass lines and punkened double kick drum beats create the background for both vocalists to paint grimy pictures of rancid back alleys via growls and gang shouts. Irön Kommander should be commended for his impressive guitar chops, as each song showcases some classy traditional leads in addition to the fast paced, bluesy riffing on each track. The album oozes with Fast Eddie Clarke
vibes but keeps from downright copying his sound.
While Under the Ram
isn’t a wholly original venture, what else did you expect something billed as bastard metal to sound like? Speed metal riffing with a dash of blues, punk fueled double kick drumming and gruff, growled vocals unite to bring a dose of slightly blackened old school heavy metal. If there’s any complaint to be lodged it’s that the songs generally stick to the same tempo, but the rollicking style and solid songwriting make up for that. Fans of Gehennah
, Midnight and Bunker 66 will definitely want to check this out.