RATING SOM : 15/20 All rates : 12/20

Tracklist
1. Queen of the Night 03:04
2. Tornado 03:04
3. Mayhem without Mercy 02:21
4. Full Speed Ahead 02:46
5. Brassknuckle Deathstrike 03:31
6. Under the Ram 03:25
7. Alleys of the Underground 02:34
8. Let the Bastard Roar 03:22
9. Black Metal Slut 02:37
10. Once the Dust Has Settled 04:59

Total playing time 31:43